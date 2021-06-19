Brinker Capital Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Fox Factory by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 33.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 17.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total transaction of $510,316.21. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FOXF shares. Truist increased their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fox Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.80.

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $141.32 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a one year low of $69.95 and a one year high of $166.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.38.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.74 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

