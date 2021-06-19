Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $746,000 in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 5.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 28.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,146,000 after acquiring an additional 151,862 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 7.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 116,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,385,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 205.4% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 21,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 14,453 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.3% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $395,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,904,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,356,961.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,962 over the last 90 days. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $113.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of -67.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $142.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.44.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RL shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.35.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

