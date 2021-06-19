Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $682,000 in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSE. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,016,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,147,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Trinseo by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,771,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $431,167,000 after acquiring an additional 278,347 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Trinseo in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,422,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Trinseo by 3,189.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 161,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,267,000 after acquiring an additional 156,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total transaction of $131,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $172,385.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,230.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,576 shares of company stock worth $1,395,886 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE opened at $56.24 on Friday. Trinseo S.A. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $76.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.00 million. Trinseo had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 3.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price objective on Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.86.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

