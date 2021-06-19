Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.
Several research firms recently issued reports on BAK. Scotiabank downgraded Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised Braskem from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Braskem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Braskem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Braskem in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.
Shares of BAK stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.32. 263,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,875. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.14 and a beta of 1.59. Braskem has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.11.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Braskem during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Braskem by 225.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Braskem by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Braskem by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Braskem during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Braskem Company Profile
Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.
