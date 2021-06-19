Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAK. Scotiabank downgraded Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised Braskem from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Braskem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Braskem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Braskem in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of BAK stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.32. 263,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,875. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.14 and a beta of 1.59. Braskem has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.11.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Braskem will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Braskem during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Braskem by 225.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Braskem by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Braskem by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Braskem during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

