Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braskem (NYSE:BAK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Braskem SA figures as the largest petrochemical operation in Latin America and among the five largest private companies in Brazil. With industrial facilities located in Alagoas, Bahia, São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul, Braskem produces primary base petrochemicals such as ethylene, propylene, benzene, caprolactam, DMT and termoplastic resins (polypropylene, polyethylene, PVC and PET) gas and GLP. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BAK. TheStreet raised shares of Braskem from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Braskem in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Braskem from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Braskem from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Braskem has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:BAK opened at $21.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.02. Braskem has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $24.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of -76.14 and a beta of 1.59.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Braskem will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAK. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Braskem by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Braskem during the first quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Braskem by 225.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Braskem by 107.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Braskem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. 0.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

