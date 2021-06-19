Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 15th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

BHR has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

NYSE:BHR opened at $6.05 on Thursday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The firm has a market cap of $295.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.18.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.48. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 48.84% and a negative return on equity of 33.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 183.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 109.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 22,851.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 22,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.26% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.