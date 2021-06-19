Bradley Mark J. Sells 496 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Bradley Mark J. decreased its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in MarketAxess by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 14.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 6.8% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 9.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $553.33.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.61, for a total value of $1,354,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,088 shares in the company, valued at $33,458,881.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total value of $1,780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,202 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,070 shares of company stock worth $9,962,539 over the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MarketAxess stock traded down $11.55 on Friday, hitting $449.54. The stock had a trading volume of 647,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,687. The company has a 50 day moving average of $472.02. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $431.19 and a twelve month high of $606.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.19 and a beta of 0.38.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.62% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The company had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

