Bradley Mark J. Has $3.31 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bradley Mark J. increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,356 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 2.2% of Bradley Mark J.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart stock traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.17. The company had a trading volume of 14,937,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,701,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.19. The stock has a market cap of $378.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.75 and a 12-month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 703,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.55, for a total value of $100,246,576.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,216,111 shares in the company, valued at $458,456,623.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,397,558 shares of company stock worth $2,030,821,147 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

