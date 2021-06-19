Bradley Mark J. Has $2.68 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bradley Mark J. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up approximately 1.8% of Bradley Mark J.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 97.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.38.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,173,019.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,012. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.39. 3,361,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,951,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.54. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $131.28 and a one year high of $186.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

