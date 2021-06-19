Bradford Crutchfield Sells 17,000 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total transaction of $3,258,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,551,622.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bradford Crutchfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $2,291,260.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.89, for a total transaction of $3,160,130.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $194.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.25. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.37 and a 12-month high of $203.64. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of -38.58 and a beta of 1.29.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. The firm had revenue of $105.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.75 million. Research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TXG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.70.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXG. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 481.8% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

