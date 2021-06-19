BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Short Interest Update

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 410,300 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the May 13th total of 530,700 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 177,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.00. 201,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,094. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.74. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $107 million, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.72.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 826.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 176,188 shares during the last quarter. 3.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

