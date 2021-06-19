Bp Plc Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Bp Plc cut its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,795 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,944 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,476,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $276,217,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,199,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $845,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,533 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,095,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $422,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,663 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 33.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,020,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,737,000 after acquiring an additional 509,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $7,373,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at $117,075,548.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $126,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,081 shares in the company, valued at $13,181,858.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,214 shares of company stock valued at $36,212,056 in the last 90 days. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDNS opened at $130.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.61. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.05 and a 1 year high of $149.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 23.34%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.92.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

