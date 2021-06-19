Bp Plc Cuts Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Bp Plc cut its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,693,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,648,000 after buying an additional 418,009 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,253,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,078 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,660,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,554,000 after purchasing an additional 98,749 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,549,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,325,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,211,000 after purchasing an additional 130,411 shares during the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $51,248,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $6,877,429.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,279,442.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,492 shares of company stock worth $74,640,727. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.00.

EL opened at $295.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.98. The firm has a market cap of $107.26 billion, a PE ratio of 78.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.22 and a 12 month high of $318.34.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

