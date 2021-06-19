Bp Plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Bp Plc trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 72.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Shares of KMB opened at $128.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price target (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.31.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.