BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership. It owns, acquires, operates and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company provides crude oil, natural gas and refined products. It offers an onshore crude oil, refined, and diluent pipeline systems. BP Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BPMP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.40.

BPMP opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. BP Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 15.97 and a current ratio of 15.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 89.10%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 14,581.8% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,029,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995,738 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BP Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $472,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 88.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 48.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 230,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 75,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 23.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,464,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,860,000 after buying an additional 659,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

