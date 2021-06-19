Boralex (TSE:BLX) Given Neutral Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Boralex (TSE:BLX) in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a C$43.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BLX. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$41.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Boralex from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$47.55.

TSE:BLX opened at C$38.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$3.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. Boralex has a fifty-two week low of C$28.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.59.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$206.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Boralex’s payout ratio is 141.63%.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

