Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the May 13th total of 1,600,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 834,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,596,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.45. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $70.11 and a 52 week high of $100.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

BAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.