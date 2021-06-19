boohoo group (LON:BOO) Earns “Under Review” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their under review rating on shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Numis Securities restated an add rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on shares of boohoo group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.92) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. boohoo group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 413.18 ($5.40).

LON BOO opened at GBX 326.50 ($4.27) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of £4.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 329.50. boohoo group has a 52-week low of GBX 197.60 ($2.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 420 ($5.49).

In other boohoo group news, insider Tim Morris purchased 15,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.15) per share, for a total transaction of £49,830.60 ($65,104.00). Also, insider Iain McDonald purchased 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 327 ($4.27) per share, for a total transaction of £143,880 ($187,980.14).

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

