Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) PT Raised to $54.00 at KeyCorp

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) had its price target upped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BCEI. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.71.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

NYSE:BCEI opened at $46.95 on Thursday. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $50.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.08.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $74.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.45 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 2.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $140,222.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,349.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 3,217.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter worth $122,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter worth $240,000.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.