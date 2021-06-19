Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Receives $43.07 Average Price Target from Analysts

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.07.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$41.00 to C$42.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

BOWFF traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.49. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $34.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.42 million for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 48.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

