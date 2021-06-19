BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,424 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Zogenix were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZGNX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Zogenix by 1,735.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,168,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,336,000 after buying an additional 2,995,724 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 4th quarter worth $19,917,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 140.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,050,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,502,000 after acquiring an additional 613,357 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zogenix by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 697,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,945,000 after acquiring an additional 405,395 shares during the period. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Zogenix during the fourth quarter worth about $7,329,000.

Get Zogenix alerts:

Shares of ZGNX stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.31. Zogenix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.73 and a 1-year high of $32.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.73.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 60.93% and a negative net margin of 917.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 995.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Cam L. Garner acquired 15,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.03 per share, with a total value of $285,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum acquired 5,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $85,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,717.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Zogenix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.