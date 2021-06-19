BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Position in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 72.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in RBB Bancorp were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RBB. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 53,851 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 13.1% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in RBB Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $573,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 430,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

RBB opened at $23.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.93. RBB Bancorp has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $24.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.37.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $35.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.95%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RBB shares. Hovde Group initiated coverage on RBB Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. RBB Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.88.

In other news, EVP David Richard Morris sold 9,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $202,070.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,438.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB).

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.