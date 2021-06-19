BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 1,684 Shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 62.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Park-Ohio were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 301.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Park-Ohio during the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Park-Ohio by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 52.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PKOH stock opened at $32.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.74. The firm has a market cap of $404.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1,072.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $41.78.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Park-Ohio from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Park-Ohio from $37.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

