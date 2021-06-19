BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Holdings in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.07% of Lakeland Industries worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LAKE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,430,000 after acquiring an additional 169,102 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,932,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,725,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 746,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,329,000 after purchasing an additional 99,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 15,876 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Industries stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $47.95. The firm has a market cap of $173.91 million and a PE ratio of 5.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.09.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.08). Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 26.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LAKE. Roth Capital raised their price target on Lakeland Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Lakeland Industries from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Lakeland Industries Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire.

