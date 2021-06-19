BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Stock Holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Kforce were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kforce by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,139,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,052,000 after purchasing an additional 108,234 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 414,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,448,000 after buying an additional 65,669 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,093,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Kforce by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 251,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,605,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kforce by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total transaction of $667,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,091 shares of company stock valued at $6,734,719 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFRC opened at $58.82 on Friday. Kforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.73 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). Kforce had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $363.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Kforce’s payout ratio is presently 35.11%.

KFRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist upped their target price on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

