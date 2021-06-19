BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 4,411 Shares of Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 64.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,246 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Caesarstone were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Caesarstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caesarstone in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Caesarstone by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesarstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 53.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTE opened at $14.59 on Friday. Caesarstone Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $19.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $146.03 million during the quarter. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 3.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caesarstone Ltd. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Caesarstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. Caesarstone’s dividend payout ratio is 400.00%.

CSTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Caesarstone from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Caesarstone in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

