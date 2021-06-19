BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 844 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 12.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UMH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,913,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,153,000 after buying an additional 121,863 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in UMH Properties by 197.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,919 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the first quarter valued at $18,069,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 533,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after purchasing an additional 243,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 350,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 28,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

UMH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded UMH Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Aegis started coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

In other UMH Properties news, General Counsel Craig Koster sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $127,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 151 shares of company stock worth $3,016. Company insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

UMH stock opened at $21.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.40. UMH Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The company has a market cap of $964.98 million, a PE ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 1.13.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 48.77% and a net margin of 27.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.57%.

UMH Properties Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH).

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.