BMO Capital Markets Boosts Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $630.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $585.00 to $630.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $604.84.

Adobe stock opened at $565.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $270.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe has a one year low of $416.03 and a one year high of $570.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $507.50.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at $20,013,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,571 shares of company stock worth $9,638,586. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,076,052,000 after purchasing an additional 65,913 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,817,245,000 after purchasing an additional 103,574 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after purchasing an additional 527,558 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,759,931 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,213,467,000 after purchasing an additional 45,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,056,335 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,879,000,000 after purchasing an additional 155,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

