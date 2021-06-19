BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 360,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the May 13th total of 302,100 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

In other news, Director Carol B. Yancey acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.88 per share, with a total value of $55,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 16,927 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $712,118.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,942.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,350 shares of company stock valued at $5,149,099 in the last ninety days. 5.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 89.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in BlueLinx by 118.4% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in BlueLinx by 3,836.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in BlueLinx by 914.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BlueLinx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Shares of BXC stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $42.33. 211,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,446. The company has a market cap of $400.78 million, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.84. BlueLinx has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $70.38.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $4.19. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 268.95%.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

