bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their hold rating on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BLUE. William Blair lowered shares of bluebird bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of bluebird bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.56.

bluebird bio stock opened at $33.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.50. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $24.24 and a 52 week high of $68.39.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 257.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 million. Sell-side analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -12.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLUE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in bluebird bio by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in bluebird bio by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after acquiring an additional 16,365 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in bluebird bio by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,861,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,093,000 after purchasing an additional 129,254 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

