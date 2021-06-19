bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLUE. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,220,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,996. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.50. bluebird bio has a 12 month low of $24.24 and a 12 month high of $68.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.75.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.02) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 257.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 million. On average, analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 1,080.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 40.0% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 6,578.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 166.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

