bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.00.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLUE. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th.
Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,220,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,996. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.50. bluebird bio has a 12 month low of $24.24 and a 12 month high of $68.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.75.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 1,080.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 40.0% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 6,578.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 166.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.
About bluebird bio
bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.
