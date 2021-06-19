Blue Prism Group (LON:PRSM) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Blue Prism Group (LON:PRSM) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Blue Prism Group to a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Blue Prism Group from GBX 1,375 ($17.96) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) price objective on shares of Blue Prism Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of PRSM stock opened at GBX 826.50 ($10.80) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,062.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £789.70 million and a PE ratio of -9.02. Blue Prism Group has a twelve month low of GBX 810.50 ($10.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,900 ($24.82).

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software for enterprise-scale organizations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital workforce platform; intelligent automation skills; blue prism digital exchange; process assessment tools; and blue prism Software-as-a-Service products.

