Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) had its price objective increased by Benchmark from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BCOR. Zacks Investment Research cut Blucora from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Blucora in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

BCOR opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1,749.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.20. Blucora has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Blucora had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Blucora will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Blucora during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Blucora by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Blucora during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blucora during the first quarter worth $169,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blucora during the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

