BlockMesh (BMH) Market Cap Reaches $259,414.49

BlockMesh (CURRENCY:BMH) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. BlockMesh has a market cap of $259,414.49 and approximately $747.00 worth of BlockMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlockMesh coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BlockMesh has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00058259 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00024958 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003884 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.63 or 0.00727271 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00043544 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00083452 BTC.

About BlockMesh

BlockMesh (CRYPTO:BMH) is a coin. BlockMesh’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,039,971 coins. BlockMesh’s official Twitter account is @blockmesh_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlockMesh is /r/BlockMesh_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlockMesh’s official website is www.blockmesh.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockMesh is an Ethereum-based platform that enables cost-free communication by creating a global mesh network which allows users to skip typical cellular and ISP “toll roads”. It can operate via Bluetooth and wifi instead of mobile data, it is essentially cost-free once you’re on the network. BlockMesh is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

