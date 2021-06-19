Blair William & Co. IL Has $45.40 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,919 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $45,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 3,451.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 10,285 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 229,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,878,000 after buying an additional 93,370 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 34,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $143.12 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $127.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

