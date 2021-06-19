Blair William & Co. IL Has $33.89 Million Stock Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 312,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $33,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,006,000 after purchasing an additional 40,393 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 886,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,091,000 after purchasing an additional 459,630 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in BlackLine by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in BlackLine by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 429,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,522,000 after acquiring an additional 27,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in BlackLine by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 59,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackLine alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America started coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.82.

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $108.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.13 and a beta of 0.90. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.20 and a 12 month high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.41.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.07 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $518,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.58, for a total value of $1,145,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,920 shares of company stock valued at $12,597,550. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.