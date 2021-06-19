Blair William & Co. IL Buys 31,840 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 290,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,840 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in ResMed were worth $56,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,989,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,744,184,000 after buying an additional 168,141 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,820,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,714,000 after purchasing an additional 124,340 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,100,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,623,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $502,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56,193 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in ResMed by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,275,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,783,000 after purchasing an additional 25,927 shares during the period. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.50.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.15, for a total transaction of $291,675.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,361,018.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,709,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,138 shares of company stock valued at $5,613,775. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $237.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.72 and a 52-week high of $242.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.33. The firm has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 75.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.29.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The firm had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.47 million. On average, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

