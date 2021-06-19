Blair William & Co. IL Buys 154,456 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,085,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,456 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $65,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,596,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973,604 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,054,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,444 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,432,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,160,000 after buying an additional 7,382,670 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,007,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,593,000 after buying an additional 209,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,035,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,943,000 after buying an additional 3,487,285 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $63.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.38. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.22 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

