Blair William & Co. IL Buys 106,451 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,062,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,451 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $41,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $38.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.78.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

