BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,700,225 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 97,473 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.76% of PAR Technology worth $111,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ADW Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,872,000 after purchasing an additional 275,200 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PAR Technology during the 4th quarter worth $13,393,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in PAR Technology during the 4th quarter worth $13,120,000. Isomer Partners LP increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 450,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,255,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rovida Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 1,024,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,333,000 after acquiring an additional 191,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology stock opened at $65.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -39.28 and a beta of 1.89. PAR Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $90.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.95.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $54.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.08 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Sidoti upgraded PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

