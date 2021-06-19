BlackRock Inc. Purchases 443,220 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 65.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,117,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443,220 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $104,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Lemonade by 21.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Lemonade by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Lemonade by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new position in Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in Lemonade by 33.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.84, for a total value of $494,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,484.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,265,920 over the last 90 days. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LMND shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

Shares of LMND opened at $103.83 on Friday. Lemonade, Inc. has a one year low of $44.11 and a one year high of $188.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.69.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 147.00%. The company had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.88 million. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

