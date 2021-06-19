BlackRock Inc. Purchases 289,226 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,714,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,226 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.05% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $108,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 125.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

In other news, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 63,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $2,132,806.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David D. Smith sold 332,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $11,282,292.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 812,689 shares of company stock valued at $26,104,451 in the last ninety days. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $31.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.46. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.67.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $2.02. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 163.38% and a negative net margin of 42.82%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.