BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $83,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 428.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock opened at $840.78 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $528.63 and a 12-month high of $890.00. The firm has a market cap of $128.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $847.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $922.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $893.83.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.