BlackRock Inc. Has $99.14 Million Position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,784,893 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,270 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of The Bancorp worth $99,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in The Bancorp by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 186,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 12,667 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in The Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in The Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in The Bancorp by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 30,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Bancorp by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Walter T. Beach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $241,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,225.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Leto sold 44,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $1,102,572.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,530.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,092. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBBK stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $26.70.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $77.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.44 million. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 30.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

