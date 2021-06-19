Bitcoinus Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 49.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. Bitcoinus has a total market cap of $3,481.30 and approximately $58.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoinus coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoinus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,015.50 or 1.00251491 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00034464 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008104 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00075255 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000871 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002715 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007172 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Bitcoinus Profile

Bitcoinus (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoinus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoinus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.