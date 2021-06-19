Bitcoin Confidential Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and $482.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00012822 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.93 or 0.00149573 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001168 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.