Bitcoin Cash Price Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $573.53 or 0.01592866 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $10.76 billion and $1.40 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,005.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.16 or 0.00439265 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00060939 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000975 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 243.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003765 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,768,031 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.