Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform Overweight at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. National Bank Financial currently has C$10.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$11.00. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

BDT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Bird Construction from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Laurentian raised their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bird Construction presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.69.

Bird Construction stock opened at C$8.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.59, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.37. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of C$5.89 and a 12 month high of C$9.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$463.56 million and a PE ratio of 9.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This is a positive change from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is 44.42%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

