Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bio-Path’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the lowest is ($0.40). Bio-Path posted earnings per share of ($0.55) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Path will report full year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.74). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.76). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bio-Path.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.07.

BPTH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPTH. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Path by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 16,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Path by 1,976.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 38,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

BPTH stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $6.48. The company had a trading volume of 60,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,208. Bio-Path has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.92. The company has a market capitalization of $45.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.93.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

