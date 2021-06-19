BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Short Interest Update

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 486,800 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the May 13th total of 567,600 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 265,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

NASDAQ:BKYI opened at $4.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.96. BIO-key International has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $13.68.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 167.90% and a negative return on equity of 45.22%. The business had revenue of $1.89 million during the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of BIO-key International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

In other BIO-key International news, SVP James David Sullivan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.34 per share, with a total value of $33,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $58,400 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIO-key International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) by 93.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,936 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.82% of BIO-key International worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

BIO-key International Company Profile

BIO-key International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology, enterprise-ready identity access management solutions, and software solutions to commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premise SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

